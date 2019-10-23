Ukranian Passenger Dies Onboard Qatar Airways Flight

Ukranian, 69, suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on board a Doha-Bangkok flight. (Representational)

A 69 year-old Ukranian suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on board a Doha-Bangkok flight, prompting the crew to divert the aircraft to the airport in Hyderabad, where doctors declared him brought dead, airport sources said on Tuesday.

Galyna Konkina, who had a history of heart ailment and undergone a bypass surgery 20 years ago, was found ''unresponsive and unconsious'' in the flight at 1.30 AM, following which the Qatar Airways flight landed at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport about two hours later. Airport sources said the crew had carried out pulmonary resusication, but to no avail.

The flight landed here at 3:25 AM and the patient was seen by the doctor at the airport. The patient was declared brought dead due to cardiac arrest, the sources said.

Qatar Airways in a statement confirmed "with deep regret," the death of the passenger on board the flight.

The airline offered its condolences to the family of the deceased passenger.

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.