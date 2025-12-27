"Everyone Is Busy": Indian Man In Singapore Sparks Debate On The Hidden Cost Of Success Abroad

An Indian professional living in Singapore has started an emotional discussion online after openly talking about the unseen cost of success abroad. His honest words about money, freedom, and missing home have connected with many people. A man named Aman posted a video on Instagram showcasing his daily routine in Singapore. He explained how living abroad had changed his life in ways he hadn't anticipated.

According to Aman, his income increased fivefold after moving to Singapore, but his happiness decreased proportionally. He mentioned that he works as a senior machine learning engineer in Singapore and highlighted the differences between the lifestyles in India and Singapore.

He said that while the level of cleanliness and hygiene in Singapore is very high, he misses things like the street food, such as chole kulche and momos, that he enjoyed in India. Despite all the amenities, he feels that life there is artificial.

The caption of the post reads, "We chase the Visa, the Stamps, and the Dollar Salary. We think once we land at Changi Airport, life will be a movie. But the script changes fast. Living in a “First World Country” comes with “First World Loneliness.” Yes, the bank balance looks great. But here is what I lost in the transaction:"

Lack Of Freedom And Human Connection

Comparing his current life to his time in India, Aman spoke about the reduced sense of freedom in his daily life. He explained that in India, he owned a car and had the freedom to enjoy long drives, whereas owning a car in Singapore is almost impossible. He also mentioned that although the public transportation system is excellent, it diminishes the feeling of personal freedom.

He further added that in Singapore, people plan their meetings based on their calendars rather than spontaneously. In conclusion, Aman stated that while earning money is important, sometimes the price is the loss of the feeling of home.

Social Media Reaction

Social media user has given mixed reactions to the post. One user commented, "Agreed. I am here too and have the exact same feels!"

Another user noted, "Can 100% relate to this .. staying here for almost half of my life .. nothing compared to life in India except money."