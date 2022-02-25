"Stuck Without Food, Water": Indian Student's SOS From A Ukraine Bunker

Nearly 16,000 Indians, mostly students, are currently stranded in Ukraine.

Stuck in a Ukraninan Bunker, an Indian student sent out an SOS- one among the thousands of desperate appeals by stranded nationals to ensure their safe return. "We have been stuck in a bunker for more than 24 hours now without food, water and even proper ventilation," she said.

Meghna, from Bengaluru, shot the video message in a dimly lit room jam-packed with fellow students. "Here we have many people who have come from different parts of India. We need help from the Indian government and we don't see anyone taking a step from any higher official. We have been staying in this bunker, it has been really hard," she said.

With the worsening situation in Ukraine after the Russian attack, several videos have emerged on social media in which students are appealing the government to ensure their safe return.

At one point in the video, her friend, Raksha - worry evident in her voice- also joins her plea for help, saying, "Please help us out, please help evacuate all the Indian students stuck in Ukraine".

Nearly 16,000 Indians, mostly students, are currently stranded in Ukraine.

India is focusing on evacuating its nationals still stuck in Ukraine, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said late on Thursday, after Russian forces mounted a mass assault by land, air and sea on Ukraine.

He also said that teams of of foreign ministry officials have been sent to Ukraine's land borders with Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Romania to provide assistance to Indian nationals.

Ukrainian forces were battling Russian invaders around nearly all of the country's perimeter as missiles rained down on cities including the capital Kyiv, in the biggest attack on a European state since the second World War.