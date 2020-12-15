Boris Johnson Will Be Republic Day Chief Guest, UK Says 'Great Honour'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has accepted India's "very generous" invite to be the Republic Day chief guest at the celebrations in New Delhi next month, UK's Foreign Secretary said today, calling it a "a great honour". This will be Mr Johnson's first bilateral visit to India since he took office last year.

"I am absolutely delighted to be visiting India next year at the start of an exciting year for Global Britain, and look forward to delivering the quantum leap in our bilateral relationship that Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi and I have pledged to achieve," Mr Johnson was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters, citing an official statement.

