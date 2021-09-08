UK High Commission Offers Indian Women Top Post For A Day

British High Commissioner Alex Ellis said Covid will have long-term impact on girls' education

To mark International Day of the Girl Child, observed on October 11, the British High Commission in Delhi has invited applications from Indian women in the 18-23 years age group for an opportunity to head the mission for a day.

Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India, said in a statement that the pandemic's impact on education around the world will be long-term, particularly for girls.

"Empowering and educating girls is also one of Prime Minister Modi's central campaigns. I am delighted to note that this year nearly 60% of UK's Chevening fellowships and 52% of the scholarships for India were awarded to women," he added.

"The International Day of the Girl Child is an important moment to recognise that educating all girls everywhere is not just the right thing to do, it is one of the smartest investments we can make to build a better, more equitable world. Through the 'High Commissioner for a Day' competition, I want to shine a light on brilliant young women and for them to show their even younger peers in school that anything is possible," the High Commissioner said.

To take part in the pan-India competition, applicants must upload a one-minute video on 'how can young people best support tackling the global challenge of climate change?' The video must be shared on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram by tagging @UKinIndia and using the hashtag #DayoftheGirl by September 22.

The High Commission first organised the 'High Commissioner for a Day' competition in 2017.

Last year, 18-year-old Chaitanya Venkateswaran from Delhi served as High Commissioner for a day during which she learnt about gender representation in the media and interacted with senior police officers. In 2019, 22-year-old Ayesha Khan from Gorakhpur was selected for the opportunity. Esha Bahal and Rudrali Patil had become High Commissioners for a day in 2018 and 2017, respectively.