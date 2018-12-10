UK Court To Decide On Fugitive Vijay Mallya's Return Today: 10 Facts

Kingfisher Airlines case: Vijay Mallya is wanted in India for alleged default on Rs 9,000 crore loans

New Delhi/London: Whether fugitive tycoon Vijay Mallya will be extradited to India to face fraud investigations is likely to be decided by a court in the UK today. The 62-year-old is wanted for alleged fraud and defaulting on Rs 9,000 crore in loans to his defunct Kingfisher Airlines. The flamboyant businessman left India in 2016 after a consortium of banks got together to start legal proceedings to recover the loans. He has been living in a mansion near London since.