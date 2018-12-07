Fugitive Economic Offenders Should Not Get Sanctuary: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi said India is working to punish fugitive economic offenders (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed the hope that India's efforts to ensure economic offenders who flee the country do not get safe havens abroad will show results. The government has given suggestions before the international community to ensure that people "who commit economic offences, those who are fugitives... should not get any sanctuary anywhere in the world", PM Modi said at the Jagran Forum organised by Dainik Jagran.

"I am confident that our campaign will show results," he said.

The Prime Minister said he put across India's stand before the strong economies at the recent G20 meet in Argentina. The government is working to bring back people, including Vijay Mallya, Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi, for their alleged involvement in bank scams.

India presented a nine-point agenda to G20 countries, calling for "strong and active cooperation" to comprehensively deal with fugitive economic offenders.

PM Modi presented the agenda in the second session of the G20 Summit on international trade, international financial and tax systems.

"Cooperation in legal processes such as effective freezing of the proceeds of crime, early return of the offenders and efficient repatriation of the proceeds of crime should be enhanced and streamlined," the agenda read.

India also called for joint efforts by G20 countries to form a mechanism that denies entry and safe havens to fugitive economic offenders.

For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.