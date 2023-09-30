'Took Extraordinary Effort To Crack Case': Police On Shocking Ujjain Rape

The father of the rape accused has asked for the death penalty for his son if found guilty.

The Madhya Pradesh police, which arrested the accused in the shocking Ujjain rape case that made national headlines recently, on Friday said it took an extraordinary effort to crack the case, which involved interrogating hundreds of people, and scanning footage from over 700 CCTV cameras before they found links to the main accused Bharat Soni -- an auto driver who allegedly picked up the 15-year-old survivor from the Ujjain railway station, raped her, and left her half-naked and bleeding.

"30-35 people were engaged in cyber investigation, no one slept for three to four days. When we were visiting the spot of the crime, he (accused) tried to run away. Policemen chased and caught him again," a police inspector told NDTV.

The Madhya Pradesh Police have also registered a case against another auto driver, Rakesh Malviya, because the survivor boarded his auto at some point after the crime was committed but Malviya did not inform the police despite her condition, something the police says is an offence under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The father of the rape accused, Raju Soni, has asked for the death penalty for his son if found guilty.

"This is very wrong, he should be punished, what other punishment would there be other than death, I would have killed him," he said.

When asked why is the police not acting against those who did not help the survivor as she walked on the streets of Ujjain for hours, going door-to-door begging for help, police said legal action will be taken against them as well.

"An auto driver knowingly did not inform the police, action has been taken against him. The footage will be studied, and if such people are found, and it is clear that if they did not help and did not inform the police, then we will take legal action against them," Jayant Singh Rathore, Additional Superintendent of Police, Ujjain, said.

Two policemen donated blood to the girl, helping her survive, and the police officer who solved the case wants to adopt the girl.

"We were on duty for the President's visit, we came forward and reached the hospital to donate blood," Jaipal Goyal, a police constable, said.