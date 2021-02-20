Ujjain Doctor First Woman In Madhya Pradesh To Receive 14 Medals In Medical Studies

Dr Krati Jain completed her MBBS in 2018 from Mahatma Gandhi Memorial College.

A doctor in Ujjain became the first woman in Madhya Pradesh to be felicitated with 13 gold medals and one silver medal for topping in medical studies.

Krati Jain received eight gold medals and one silver medal from Governor Anandiben Patel at her convocation ceremony at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya on Friday.

Dr Krati had completed her MBBS in 2018 from Mahatma Gandhi Memorial College, which is among the three collages that come under Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Indore. She had topped in all three colleges.

Dr Krati said: "Today I am very happy to receive these eight gold medals and one silver medal for becoming an overall MBBS topper of the university and all subject topper in the final year. I received five gold medals earlier in every year of the course."

"MBBS is a tough course but I had the support of my parents and the guidance of my teachers. On top of that medical was my primary interest that is why I was able to focus more. I have completed my graduation degree in 2018 and I am now pursuing a Master's degree in Radiology," she said.

Advising the students who could not focus on the studies, Dr Krati said that studying your favourite subject more can reduce stress and boredom.

"The more time you spend studying your favourite subject, the more you will be interested and you will be able to understand the subject in a better way," she added.

Apart from the State Governor, Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav was also present at the convocation event.