Ugadi 2022: Date, Timings, Rituals, And Significance Of The Festival

Ugadi: The festival commemorates the start of a new year. (Representational)

Ugadi commemorates the start of a new year. The name 'Ugadi' comes from two Sanskrit words --'Yuga' and ‘Adi' -- which mean a new beginning.

On the first day of the new year, Ugadi, also known as Yugadi, is celebrated. It's mostly celebrated in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana.

Floral patterns on the floor and delicious food showcasing the regions' cuisines are the characteristics of Ugadi. On the first day of the month of Chaitra, Ugadi is celebrated.

Date And Timings

This year, Ugadi will be celebrated on April 2. It's the day the Telugu Shaka Samvat 1944 begins.

Padyami Tithi starts at 11:53 am on April 1 and ends at 11:58 am on April 2.

Puja Rituals

A ritual oil bath and prayers begin the day. Taking an oil bath and eating neem leaves are recommended in the scriptures. In north India, Ugadi is not celebrated. Instead, the people there begin the nine-day Chaitra Navratri Puja on the same day. They consume neem with mishri on the first day of Navratri.

Significance

It is believed that Lord Brahma created the universe on Ugadi. It also signals the start of spring and the return of warmer weather. Ugadi represents or teaches us to let go of the past and look forward to a new beginning in life. The festival symbolises peace, happiness, and prosperity. And is celebrated with loved ones.

Ugadi is one of the most important festivals in the country, with traditional rituals, bright decorations, and unique food.

People dress up in new and traditional outfits and cook a dish called 'Ugadi Pachadi' for family and friends. Raw mango, neem, jaggery, and tamarind, together with chilly and salt, are used to make this dish. Bobbatlu, holige, puliyogare, and pulihora are among the other popular foods for Ugadi. A chain of mango leaves is frequently displayed on people's doors to welcome happiness into their lives.