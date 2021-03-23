Uddhav Thackeray's Wife Tests Positive For Coronavirus. (FILE)

After Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray, his mother and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi Thackeray too has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister and his wife had taken a first dose of the vaccine against coronavirus at the government-run J J Hospital in Mumbai on March 11.

"Her COVID-19 test came out positive on Monday night. She has been quarantined at "Varsha'', the official residence of the chief minister," said an official.

Aaditya Thackeray, state tourism minister, had disclosed two days ago that he had tested positive for the viral infection.

On Sunday, the state had reported 30,535 COVID-19 cases, the highest rise in a single day so far.