'Will Be Forced To Stop Mumbai Trains If...': Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray said, as of Tuesday, there are 40 persons in state who have tested positive

Amid rising cases of novel coronavirus in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said the government would be forced to take the "harsh decision" to stop bus and train services in Mumbai if people don't avoid unnecessary travel.

Talking to reporters, Mr Thackeray also appealed people to avoid unnecessary travel and gathering. He said there would be no holiday for seven days to government offices as was reported in a section of media.

The administration was working on allowing the functioning of government offices with 50 per cent strength.

As of Tuesday, there are 40 persons in Maharashtra who have tested coronavirus positive, he said. A Covid-19 patient has died, he added.

The condition of 39 coronavirus positive patients is stable, while one is critical, he said. These patients include 26 men and 14 women, Mr Thackeray said.