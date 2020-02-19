'We Should Have United Much Earlier,' Uddhav Thackeray To Ajit Pawar

Uddhav Thackeray was joined by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar at the event. (File)

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said that the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party should have come together much earlier for an alliance in Maharashtra.

"Why did we, Ajit-dada (Pawar) and me (the Sena) unnecessarily stay apart all these years? We should have united much earlier. But now that we are together, I assure the people that we (the Maha Vikas Aghadi government) will not rest till we develop the state," Mr Thackeray said at an event organised to mark the 390th birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj in Pune.

Mr Thackeray was joined by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, state ministers Chhagan Bhujbal, Aditi Tatkare, Dattatray Bharne and NCP MP Amol Kolhe.

Addressing the event, Ajit Pawar took a swipe at the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party saying, "We are witnessing a unique feeling today that a peoples' government has truly come to power in Maharashtra. This is the first time we are seeing so much enthusiasm, especially from the youth, on this occasion."

Both Mr Thackeray and Ajit Pawar reiterated that there are no tensions among the alliance partners.

When someone from the crowds shouted - "Pay attention to the Shivaji Memorial," Mr Thackeray laughed and replied: "Yes.. Don't worry... This is the peoples' government and we are looking at everything."

He also announced a Rs 23-crore fund for the urgent preservation and development of the Shivneri Fort to different departments like the forest, archaeology and PWD to take up the works.