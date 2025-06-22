Posters By Estranged Thackeray Cousins Set A Political Trend In Maharashtra

As Maharashtra gears up for local body elections, political temperatures are running high in the state known for its fragmented politics. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has taken an aggressive stand against Hindi imposition, whereas the Shiv Sena (UBT) has hinted at a big political change in the state.

MNS party workers are reaching out to principals of schools across Maharashtra and opposing the teaching of Hindi and burning Hindi textbooks in a symbolic protest. The breakaway faction of the Shiv Sena, led by Uddhav Thackeray, has also asserted that the imposition of Hindi will not be tolerated.

Near Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, both MNS and Sena (UBT) have put out posters, giving out a political message amid talks of a possible alliance between the estranged cousins - Uddhav and Raj Thackeray.

These posters are seen as setting a political trend. The MNS poster reads, "What is the government doing? Instead of imposing Marathi on outsiders in the state, Hindi is being imposed on Marathi people in the state."

It is a clear indication of the aggressive stand taken by MNS chief Raj Thackeray, who had demanded that the two-language policy be implemented instead of the three-language policy in the state. Raj Thackeray had written a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in this regard. However, Mr Fadnavis had clarified that the three-language policy is being implemented across the country under the National Education Policy (NEP).

A few metres ahead, right next to Sena Bhavan, one can find posters of the Shiv Sena (UBT). It reads, "Soon, political equations in Maharashtra will change. Maharashtra will experience a big political change. Thackeray government will be back soon."

The Shiv Sena (UBT) poster hints at the possible alliance with the MNS in the future and a possible change in the political equations in the state.

Amid the talks of alliance, Uddhav Thackeray, at the 59th foundation day of Shiv Sena, has reiterated that he would do what's in the mind of the people of Maharashtra. He has also held meetings with his public representatives and office-bearers to formulate a strategy and discuss the possible alliance with the MNS.