Uddhav Thackeray Taunts BJP Over Raj Bhawan Visits. He Says This

The "dialogue" with the Raj Bhavan has not been broken off, said Uddhav Thackeray. (File)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday taunted former ally BJP over its proximity with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, pointing out to the opposition party leaders' "almost daily visits” to the sprawling Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai.

“While in opposition, we used to visit Raj Bhavan maybe once or twice a year, but not daily,” Mr Thackeray said, without naming any BJP leader.

The relations between the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government and the governor have been strained from the start after the coalition came to power in 2019.

Mr Thackeray and Mr Koshyari were together at a function at the Raj Bhavan where President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the newly-reconstructed Durbar Hall.

The air at the Raj Bhavan is always "cool irrespective of political air," the chief minister quipped.

The "dialogue" with the Raj Bhavan has not been broken off, he said.

Mr Koshyari and the Thackeray-led government have clashed on many occasions.

Recently, the governor disallowed election to the Assembly Speaker's post during the winter session, taking exception to the government's decision to hold it through a voice vote.

Mr Koshyari had earlier asked the chief minister as to why the state government was not reopening temples in the state after the COVID-19 lockdown ended. He had also questioned Uddhav Thackeray's Hindutva ideology over the issue.

The governor is yet to approve the 12 names forwarded by the state government for nomination to the Legislative Council from his quota even though more than a year has passed.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)