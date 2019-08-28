No Change In Seat-Sharing For Maharashtra Polls, Says Uddhav Thackeray

There have been speculations that speculations that the allies may contest polls separately.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray today said there will be no change in the seat-sharing formula worked out with the BJP for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Since the last one month, the BJP and Shiv Sena have inducted nearly 12 senior Congress and NCP leaders, leading to speculations that the allies may contest the state Assembly polls separately, like in 2014.

When asked about the reports, Uddhav Thackeray said the announcement of political alliance between the BJP and Shiv Sena was made ahead of the Lok Sabha elections,

"There is no change in the seat-sharing formula we have worked out since then," he told reporters in Mumbai.

During a joint press conference addressed by BJP chief Amit Shah and Uddhav Thackeray in February this year, the two parties said they would contest "an equal number of seats" and leave the remaining for other parties in the ruling alliance.

Last week, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil said a seat-sharing agreement between the party and ally Shiv Sena will have to be "worked out" for the state polls, due in September-October as the current situation leaves very few seats for new entrants.

The BJP and Shiv Sena contested the 2014 state polls separately, but later came together to form the government in a post-poll arrangement that year.

