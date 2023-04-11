Uddhav Thackeray Meets Sharad Pawar Days After His Remarks On Adani Row

Sharad Pawar last week came out strongly in support of the Adani Group.

Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and his party's troubleshooter Sanjay Raut went to the Mumbai home of their ally Sharad Pawar today. They have not told the media yet what they have discussed in the meeting that lasted for an hour-and-a-half.

Mr Pawar last week came out strongly in support of the Adani Group and criticised the narrative around US short-seller Hindenburg Research's report on the conglomerate.

Mr Pawar's comments were seen as not reflecting the issues that some opposition parties, including the Congress, have been pursuing, especially the demand for a joint parliamentary committee investigation into the Adani-Hindenburg row.