'Uddhav Thackeray Leaving Chief Minister's Residence, But...': Sena Leader

Uddhav Thackeray is not resigning from his post, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut clarified.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said Uddhav Thackeray will remain the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and the ruling coalition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will prove its majority on the floor of the Assembly if needed, an assertion coming in the backdrop of rebellion by senior Cabinet member Eknath Shinde that has put a question mark on the stability of the state government.

Talking to reporters, Sanjay Raut said Uddhav Thackeray is leaving 'Varsha', the official residence of the chief minister in South Mumbai, and going back to his private residence 'Matoshree' in suburban Bandra.

Uddhav Thackeray is not resigning from his post, he clarified.

"We will prove our majority on the floor of the House if required," the Sena's chief spokesperson said.

He rejected reports that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar had asked Uddhav Thackeray to make Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde the chief minister to save the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

