Uddhav Thackeray Calls Key Meeting Of MLAs Amid Sena Name Row: Report

Uddhav Thackeray's meeting is scheduled at 12:30 pm, said officials. (File)

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has called an important meeting today at the party headquarters in Mumbai, officials said. He is likely to discuss the future course of action after the Election Commission recognised Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction as the real Shiv Sena.

According to sources, all MLAs of the Thackeray faction have been instructed to be present at the meeting, scheduled at 12:30 pm.

"The meeting is scheduled at 12:30 pm at the party headquarters, Sena Bhawan, in Mumbai," added officials.

On Sunday, Mr Thackeray took a swipe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah by quoting an iconic dialogue from the Bollywood film 'Mr India' -- "Mogambo khush hua".

Notably, the Election Commission of India on Friday allotted the party name "Shiv Sena" and the symbol "Bow and Arrow" to the faction led by Mr Shinde.

Addressing a public meeting, Mr Thackeray said, "They are doing such low-level politics that they could even take away our 'mashaal' (flaming torch). They can steal the 'bow and arrow' but they can't take out Lord Ram from the hearts of people."

Taking swipe at Mr Shah, he said, "Someone (Amit Shah) who visited Pune yesterday asked how things were going in Maharashtra. Then, he got the reply that EC has taken the decision in their favour. Then, the same person said 'very well, Mogambo khush hua'."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)