Uddhav Thackeray Bowed Before PM Modi: Eknath Shinde's Big Claim

Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray had bowed down before Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking to be saved from the action of investigating agencies, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has claimed.

Mr Thackeray had gone to Delhi and pleaded with PM Modi, and spoke of forming a coalition government in Maharashtra, but he backtracked as soon as he returned to the state, Mr Shinde claimed in the Legislative Council today.

He said for power, Mr Thackeray's Shiv Sena UBT had left the ideas of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, accepted the "Aurangzebi ideology and joined the Congress," he said while giving a statement in the Legislative Council today.

"We courageously freed the bow and arrow and which the Shiv Sena had handed to the Congress," he said.

The Shiv Sena UBT has no right to speak of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, because they have accepted the ideas of Aurangzeb, Mr Shinde said.

"We have never been tempted by power and position. We have always given priority to solving the problems of the people who helped us get the position," he said.

