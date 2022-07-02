Udaipur Tailor's Killers Attacked At Court, How It Happened: 10 Latest Facts

The attackers and their two accomplices were presented at an National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Jaipur today amid heavy police arrangements. All four of them have been sent to a 10-day NIA custody.

Riaz Akhtari and Gos Mohammad were arrested on Tuesday, hours after they killed the tailor, Kanhaiya Lal, with a cleaver at his shop for supporting suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

They filmed the act and later posted a video bragging about it, saying they avenged "an insult to Islam", and threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi too.

The killers tried to behead him but couldn't, the police said. The neck was slit but the head was not severed.

Two others, Mohsin and Asif, were arrested on Thursday night. Investigators today said they were "on standby" to kill Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal had the two who killed him failed.

The also helped the killers escape the scene, said the National Investigation Agency, which has taken over the case. A scooter belonging to Mohammad Gos was found parked in in Udaipur, which became a key link in the investigation, it is learnt.

The tailor had complained to the police about threats from his neighbours over a social media post. The "matter was resolved", the police said after they mediated talks between Kanhaiya Lal and those he had named in his complaint.

Kanhaiya Lal's wife Jashoda told NDTV he had avoided going to his shop for a week. On Tuesday, he had gone for the first time in days.

Earlier, NIA sources said the agency is looking into possible involvement of "local self-radicalised gangs" having international links. There may be a role of more people besides the two arrested men, it had said.