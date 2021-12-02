Udaipur Man Died In Russia In July. Family, Still Waiting For Body, Protests Out Embassy

The Russian agency has refused to send the body to India, the family alleged

The family members of a man from Udaipur, who was found dead in Russia this year in July, staged a protest in front of the Russian Embassy in Delhi on Thursday demanding his body be handed over to them.

The protest was held ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to the national capital on December 6.

Speaking to news agency PTI over the phone from Delhi, the family members said that if their demand is not met they will protest again on December 6.

The wife and two teenaged children of the man also threatened to “self-immolate”.

Hitendra Garassia (46), a resident of Rajasthan's Udaipur district, had gone to Russia in April for work.

He was reportedly found dead in July by the Russian authorities, and his family was informed about the incident on September 17.

The family has since been demanding the return of Garassia's body for cremation in India.

According to the family, the Russian agency has refused to send the body to India and has asked the family to come to Russia and perform a burial there instead of cremation.

“I plead president Putin with folded hands to return my father's body,” the man's daughter told the news agency.

“If we are not heard and his body is not returned, we will have to protest during President Putin's visit to New Delhi on December 6 and we will self-immolate,” she said.