Leopard Attack Claims Women's Life In Udaipur, 8th Victim Since September 18

Teams from the police and the army are ready to hunt down the man-eating leopard (Representational)

A woman was killed by a leopard while she was working in a field in Udaipur's Madar village in Rajasthan. The death count in leopard attacks in Udaipur since September 18 has gone up to eight after the incident, police said.

Keshibai and Mangibai were working in a field when the leopard leapt in and attacked them. Keshibai's leg and Mangibai's neck were severely injured. Mangibai, died during treatment in MB hospital, said Haathi Pol police station in-charge Adarsh Kumar.

Her body has been kept in the mortuary of the hospital, police said.

Rajasthan Forest Department has been on a continuous search for a man-eating leopard in the region. The recent incident took place near the same area where the search for the man-eating leopard was underway, said Adarsh Kumar.

However, it is not confirmed if the leopard who attacked the lady is the same as the one who has claimed the lives of seven others, according to forest officials.

The eight victims killed due to leopard attacks since September 18 include four women and a five-year-old child.

A search operation has been launched by forest officials. Teams from the police and the army are ready to hunt down the man-eating leopard after conditional permission was provided by the Forest Department.

Permission was granted on the condition that an effort be made to tranquillize or capture the leopard. If efforts to capture the leopard fail, its correct identification must be confirmed before any action is taken to kill it.

With inputs from IANS