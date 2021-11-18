Two Policemen Attack Judge In Bihar Court, Point Gun At Him

The policemen reportedly pointed a gun at the judge as well. In picture: SI Abhimanyu Kumar

Two police officers were arrested today for assaulting a judge in Bihar. The officers entered a courtroom in the middle of a hearing and beat up Avinash Kumar, Additional District and Sessions Court Judge (ADJ) in Jhanjharpur of Madhubani district. They reportedly pointed a gun at him as well. The judge is safe but reportedly shaken by this sudden attack.

Station House Officer Gopal Prasad and Sub-inspector Abhimanyu Kumar also injured many lawyers and court staff who intervened to protect the judge. Both the accused are posted at the Ghoghardiha police station.

The ADJ is said to have ruffled some feathers because of his judgements. He had reportedly also commented on the Superintendent of Police on many occasions in his judgement. The accused were supposed to appear before the court in relation to some case when they suddenly attacked the judge.

The Bar association of Jhanjharpur has condemned the attack on the ADJ and called it an attempt to stifle the judiciary. They also specifically named the SP and questioned his role in the incident. "Earlier, we used to demand protection from criminals and now we have to do the same from the police as well." A representative of the association said. They have demanded that the SP be named along with the two accused and all of them brought to justice through a speedy trial, failing which they threaten to go on an indefinite strike and halt operations.

