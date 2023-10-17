Two Odisha Cops Arrested For Raping Minors

Both of them were arrested under POCSO (Representational)

Two police personnel of Jamda in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district were arrested by officers of the same police station in connection with two rape cases. The arrested are an assistant sub-inspector of police and a home guard, said Minati Naik, the officer in-charge, Jamda police station.

The ASI was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl who worked as a domestic help in his house. The home guard was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a minor girl from Jharkhand, she said.

Both of them were arrested under POCSO and forwarded the two men to the court dealing with cases related to the act.

Ms Naik said the ASI engaged the minor girl to take care of his three children after the death of his wife. The minor girl's aunt recently filed a complaint at the Jamda police station alleging that he had developed sexual relations with the girl promising to marry her.

The police arrested the ASI after recording the victim's statement. A medical examination of the accused was conducted.

