Two More Arrested In Gurugram Mob Attack Case

Dhirender alias Dhire and Amit were arrested around 2 am, the police said.

All India | | Updated: March 25, 2019 11:35 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Two More Arrested In Gurugram Mob Attack Case

The incident captured on phone went viral on social media drawing flak for the police.


Gurugram: 

Facing criticism over the action taken in Gurugram assault case, police in Haryana city arrested two more youths to take the tally to three on Monday.

Dhirender alias Dhire and Amit were arrested around 2 am, the police said.

They were part of 35 to 40 goons who attacked four youths of the minority community on the day of Holi in Bhup Singh Nagar.

The incident captured on phone went viral on social media drawing flak for the police.
 



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

GurugramGurgaon FamilyGurgaon

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
LK AdvaniSurendra SinghISISBhaichung BhutiaElection 2019Live TVIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsArvind KejriwalUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsGurugramShiv Sena BJPMi Note 7 ProApple EventRedmi Go

................................ Advertisement ................................