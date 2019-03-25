Two More Arrested In Gurugram Mob Attack Case

The incident captured on phone went viral on social media drawing flak for the police.

Facing criticism over the action taken in Gurugram assault case, police in Haryana city arrested two more youths to take the tally to three on Monday.

Dhirender alias Dhire and Amit were arrested around 2 am, the police said.

They were part of 35 to 40 goons who attacked four youths of the minority community on the day of Holi in Bhup Singh Nagar.





