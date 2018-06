The girls came in contact with a table fan in their house. (Representational)

Two minor girls today died of electrocution in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, police said.The incident took place at Sareikala village under Baripada Sadar Police Station limits.The girls came in contact with a table fan in their house while playing, police said, adding that doctors at the PRM Medical College and Hospital declared them 'brought dead'. SDPO Avimanyu Naik said the deceased kids were identified as Rajlaxmi Soren (6) and Sili Soren (5).