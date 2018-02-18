Two Indians Arrested In Nepal Over Alleged Arms Smuggling

Prasad Kushwaha, 27 and Ajay Prasad Kushwaha, 21, were arrested from a hotel room during a raid by a special police team in Gaur Municipality in southern Nepal.
Acting on a tip off, the police team raided the hotel and confiscated two pistols and three round of bullets from the Indian nationals, Nepal police said.
Meanwhile, in a separate incident, Ajit Prasad Kushwaha, a Nepali national from Birgunj Municipality in southern Nepal was arrested, police said.
They said a pistol was confiscated from him.
