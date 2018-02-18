Two Indians Arrested In Nepal Over Alleged Arms Smuggling Prasad Kushwaha, 27 and Ajay Prasad Kushwaha, 21, were arrested from a hotel room during a raid by a special police team in Gaur Municipality in southern Nepal.

Two Indian nationals were today arrested in Nepal for smuggling arms into the country, police said.



Prasad Kushwaha, 27 and Ajay Prasad Kushwaha, 21, were arrested from a hotel room during a raid by a special police team in Gaur Municipality in southern Nepal.



Acting on a tip off, the police team raided the hotel and confiscated two pistols and three round of bullets from the Indian nationals, Nepal police said.



Meanwhile, in a separate incident, Ajit Prasad Kushwaha, a Nepali national from Birgunj Municipality in southern Nepal was arrested, police said.



They said a pistol was confiscated from him.



The 28-year-old Kushwaha was arrested during a security check by the police, police said, adding that further investigation into the matter was going on.



