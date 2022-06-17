Two Hizbul Terrorists Killed In Anantnag Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir

Police said one of the killed terrorists was involved in killing of BJP's Sarpanch Ghulam Rasool Dar.

Two terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) were killed during the encounter with security forces in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, said police.

Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir said that the killed terrorists have been identified as Junaid and Basit Bhat of the HM terror outfit.

The IGP Kashmir further said that terrorist Basit was involved in the killing of BJP's Sarpanch Ghulam Rasool Dar and his wife, a Panch in 2021 in Anantnag.

The encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at Hangalgund in the Kokernag area of Anantnag on Thursday evening.

"Killed terrorists identified as Junaid & Basit Bhat of HM terror outfit. Terrorist Basit was involved in the killing of BJP's Sarpanch Gh Rasool Dar and his wife, a Panch on 9/8/21 in Anantnag," Kashmir Zone Police quoted IGP Kashmir in a tweet.

On August 9 last year, Ghulam Rasool Dar, a BJP sarpanch along with his wife, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag.

Jammu and Kashmir Police had informed that the terrorists barged inside the rented accommodation of Dar at Lalchowk, Anantnag, and fired indiscriminately from pistol. The PSO provided to Dar was found absent from the duty at the time of the incident, and has been placed under suspension, the police said.

The police had then informed that two bike-borne terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit were involved in this barbaric terror incident.

Earlier, police had informed that two terrorists involved in the May 31 killing of a school teacher Rajni Bala in the Gopalpora area of Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir have been killed in an encounter on Thursday.

"Terrorists neutralised in Kulgam encounter today were involved in the killing of school teacher Rajni Bala (in Gopalpora area of Kulgam on May 31)," the IGP Kashmir said.

