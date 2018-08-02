Two Hizbul Mujahideen Terrorists Killed In Jammu And Kashmir: Police

An INSAS rifle snatched earlier from a policeman in the Kupwara district of north Kashmir was recovered from the terrorists.

All India | | Updated: August 02, 2018 19:23 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Two Hizbul Mujahideen Terrorists Killed In Jammu And Kashmir: Police

Security forces retaliated after terrorists fired at them a check-point. (Representational)

Srinagar: 

Two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were killed in an encounter today after they fired upon security forces in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

An INSAS rifle, snatched earlier this week from a policeman in the Kupwara district of north Kashmir, was recovered from the terrorists, they said.

Security forces had established a check-point this afternoon at Khumriyal in Lolab area, a police spokesman said. The checking was going on following which the terrorists fired upon the security personnel who immediately retaliated, he added.

In the brief encounter, two militants were killed by the security forces, the spokesman said.

The slain militants were identified as Zahoor Ahmad and Bilal Ahmad Shah of Shatmuqam village, he added.

"They were affiliated to the proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen. Both the terrorists were involved in several attacks on security establishments and caused atrocities on the civillians in the area," the spokesman said.

He said that besides an AK-47 and an INSAS rifle which was snatched from a policeman in Kandhar area of Kupwara on Tuesday, was also recovered from the slain terrorists. No collateral damage occurred during the encounter, the spokesman said, adding police have registered a case and an investigation into the matter had been initiated.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Jammu and KashmirHizbul terrorist killed

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
News in BanglaTamil NewsTrain StatusPNR StatusXiaomi Mi A2Jio GigaFiberVivo NEXMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XBest PhonesMobikwikAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersSwiggy CouponsZomato OffersHuawei P20SGOT/SGPTPrice Comparison

................................ Advertisement ................................