Two Hizbul Mujahideen Terrorists Arrested In Jammu And Kashmir: Police

The police recovered a huge cache of arms from their hideout (Representational)

Two terrorists belonging to the Hizbul Mujahideen were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Thursday, officials said.

The arrests were made based on reliable information received by the police that two men - Ashfaq Qayoom Tak and Tousif Giri - were in close contact with the terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen from Anantnag in Kashmir, they said.

The two were providing information about the security forces to the terrorists and were conspiring to carry out terror attacks in areas under the Chatroo police station, they said, adding, a case has been registered.

Subsequently, a search operation was launched in the forest area of Naidgam, Chatroo, and the two were arrested, they said.

Based on their disclosures, a hideout was busted in the forest area of Pingnal in Chatroo and arms and ammunition were recovered, the officials said.

The recovered arms include one 9mm pistol with magazine and 20 rounds, one grenade, one AK-47 magazine, two wireless sets and letter pads of Hizbul Mujahideen's Doda division, they said.