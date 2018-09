The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, police said (Representational)

A fire broke out at a cracker factory in West Bengal's Nadia district killing two people on Sunday, police said.

The blaze occurred in Gangapur area of the district this afternoon, Superintendent of Police Rupesh Kumar said, adding that it was brought under control.

Two men lost their lives in the incident, he said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and an investigation is underway, he said.