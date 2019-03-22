2 Dead As Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express Catches Fire

The fire originating from the engine damaged the adjoining coach, official said (Representational)

A fire broke out in the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express near Siliguri in West Bengal on Friday killing two passengers, who jumped out of the moving train in panic, a fire official said.

The incident happened on the Dibrugarh-bound train around 11.18 am near Chaterhaat Railway Station. The fire originating from the engine damaged the adjoining coach, he said.

"Two passengers have died after jumping out of the moving train. There is no report of any other casualty or injury," he added.

The fire was doused by 12.35 pm. Eyewitnesses though claimed there were several injuries.

