Two CRPF Personnel Killed In Encounter With Maoists In Chhattisgarh

All India | | Updated: June 28, 2019 12:28 IST
Bijapur: 

Two soldiers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed in encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district today. A villager too was killed in the cross-firing between the security forces and Maoists.

The enconter, that is still going on, took place between Keshkutul and Choolpara areas of Bijapur.

A back-up team of security forces have been sent to the area.



