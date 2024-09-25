Two Class 12 Students Electrocuted While Cleaning Tank In Madhya Pradesh

The water tank was fitted with a motor pump to push water from the tank (Representational)

In a case of negligence, two students died of electrocution at a government-run hostel for tribal students in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

The tragic incident occurred at a hostel located in the Sardarpur Assembly segment in Dhar district. The students were identified as Vikas Ninama and Akash Ninama, both students of class 12.

According to sources, the students were cleaning a water tank in the hostel when they came in contact with an electric wire. The water tank was fitted with a motor pump to push water from the tank.

Parents of the students, along with villagers, staged a protest at the hostel and demanded action against the hostel management. It is yet unknown who exactly told the students to clean the water tank.

Administrative officials and local area police reached the spot and took the bodies for postmortem. Further investigation is underway.

"Two students were cleaning a water tank at the hostel when they came in contact with an electric wire. They were rushed to a heart hospital where the doctors declared them dead on arrival," a police official told the press.

Sardarpur MLA (Congress) Pratap Grewal, who reached the hostel and sought an independent inquiry into the matter, indulged in a heated argument with former MLA (BJP) Vel Singh Bhuria.

BJP leader Bhuria accused the Congress MLA of playing politics on the death of the students. However, the police officials managed to control the situation.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Megha Pawar, talking to the press, said that a case has been registered at a local police station and an inspection would carried out at the hostel. "Further action would be taken on the basis of investigation in the matter," Parmar added.



