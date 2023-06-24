Two Boys In Karnataka Made To Marry Each Other To Appease Rain Gods

Villagers performed the marriage of two boys on Friday night. (Representative pic)

Two boys were made to marry each other in a symbolic gesture to appease the 'rain gods' in Karnataka's Mandya district.

Villagers performed the marriage of two boys on Friday night and a feast was also arranged as a symbolic gesture to appease rain gods and bring showers to the region.

The rituals were conducted in Gangenahalli Village, Krishnarajpet Taluka of Mandya district as several parts of the state are reported to have not received much rainfall compared to the last year.

Thus the people of the state have resorted to old traditions and are following strange traditions to "appease the rain gods", locals said.

Locals witnessed the two boys, dressed in traditional attire, participating in a marriage ceremony as bride and groom.

A special feast was also arranged for the villagers as part of the marriage ceremony as locals prayed to the rain god to meet the deficit.

"This was done as a part of a prayer ritual to appease the rain gods and bring rain to the region by the villagers. A feast was also arranged after the marriage," they said.

"Monsoon rain has weakened in the state, so there is a lack of rain compared to last year. Due to this, the people of the state have resorted to celebrating old traditions," locals added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)