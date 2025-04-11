Advertisement
Two Boys Drown In Farm Pond In Karnataka: Cops

The victims have been identified as Rajesh (11) and Sivashankar (12). According to police, the incident took place after the children went swimming after playing cricket.

Read Time: 1 min
Ballari:

 Two minor boys drowned in a farm pond in the Sidiginamola village of Karnataka's Ballari district on Thursday, police said.

A first information report has been registered in connection with the incident at the Paramadevanahalli (PD village) police station.

More details are awaited

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

