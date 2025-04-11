Two Boys Drown In Farm Pond In Karnataka: Cops

Two minor boys drowned in a farm pond in the Sidiginamola village of Karnataka's Ballari district on Thursday, police said.

The victims have been identified as Rajesh (11) and Sivashankar (12). According to police, the incident took place after the children went swimming after playing cricket.

A first information report has been registered in connection with the incident at the Paramadevanahalli (PD village) police station.

More details are awaited

