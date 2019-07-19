2 Beaten To Death On Suspicion Of Cattle Theft In Bihar

The bodies of two men beaten to death in Bihar's Saran have been sent for postmortem.

Two men were beaten to death on Friday by locals in the Saran district of Bihar over suspicion of cattle theft, police said. Another alleged cattle thief, who was with them, managed to escape.

Locals in Baniyapur village in Saran caught of hold of the three men in the early hours on Friday and accused them of trying to steal cattle. While two men, who have not yet been identified, were beaten to death; the third man escaped, news agency ANI reported.

Bodies have been sent for postmortem.

