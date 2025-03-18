Two Arrested In Karnataka Food Poisoning Tragedy

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has said that two persons have been arrested in connection with the food poisoning incident in Karnataka, in which two students have died.

Sources said the owner of the residential school and the hostel warden have been arrested.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Sangma said the Commissioner and Secretary (Home) Cyril Diengdoh, along with other government officials, are in Karnataka to assist the affected families and coordinate with local authorities.

One of the two students from Meghalaya who died has been identified as Khrehlang Khongtani, a student of Class VII. The identity of the second victim is yet to be confirmed.

They were among the 23 students from Meghalaya who were residing in the hostel where the tragedy occurred.

Following the food poisoning incident, all affected students were immediately hospitalised by the district administration.

The Meghalaya government has announced a compensation of Rs 3 lakh for the families of the students who died and has assured full medical support for those undergoing treatment.

Chief Minister also added that the government are in full efforts to bring the students back to Meghalaya.

On Sunday, two students died and 28 were hospitalised in suspected food poisoning case in Karnataka's Mandya. Twenty-four of them were from Meghalaya.

The students, who lived at a private hostel, were admitted to the hospital following the consumption of food prepared for Holi celebrations.

The police said the management was illegally operating the hostel on the first floor of the school building without proper infrastructure, including toilets.