Two Arrested For Kidnapping, Trying Convert Woman In UP: Police

Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested two men for allegedly kidnapping and trying to convert a 21-year-old woman here.

Mohsin and Sadiq, who were arrested under the new anti-conversion law, had also made arrangements for her ''nikaah'' (marriage), they said.

The woman has been found and the two men have been sent to jail, Superintendent of Police (SP) S Anand said.

"The woman's family members had lodged a complaint on Saturday. Two of the three accused persons -- Mohsin and Sadiq -- were arrested, and the woman was found. Both have been sent to jail," the officer said.

The woman used to work at a brick-kiln in Baslia village under the Katra police station area and she was abducted on Saturday, the SP said.

He added that a case has been registered against them under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020.

The woman has been sent for medical examination, the SP said and added that efforts are on to arrest the third accused person.