Twitter's Sigh Of 'Big Relief' Over CBSE's Decision On Board Exams

The decision on the CBSE board exams came amid a surge in the COVID-19 cases. (Representational)

The CBSE Class 10 exams have been cancelled and Class 12 exams have been postponed in view of the surge in the COVID-19 cases across the country.

The Central Board of Secondary Education exams for Class 12 were scheduled from May to June. A decision on the revised dates will be announced on June 1, said Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. The announcement was made following a meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Education Minister.

As soon as the news came out, most of the Twitter users, including political leaders, parents and students, welcomed the decision.

"I am glad that the exams have been cancelled/postponed. This is a great relief for lakhs of students and their parents," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote on Twitter.

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia said, "It's a big relief to 30 lakh students, their parents and teachers. Cancellation/postponement of CBSE exam for 10 and 12 was being demanded by all of us for many days."

It's a big relief to 30 lakh students, their parents and teachers. Cancellation/postponement of CBSE exam for 10&12 was being demanded by all of us since many days. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 14, 2021

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said she was glad the government has finally cancelled the Class 10 exams "However a final decision must be taken for the 12th grade too. Keeping students under undue pressure until June makes no sense. It's unfair. I urge the government to decide now," she tweeted.

Glad the government has finally cancelled the 10th standard exams however a final decision MUST be taken for the 12th grade too. Keeping students under undue pressure until June makes no sense.



It's unfair. I urge the government to decide now.#cancelboardexam2021 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 14, 2021

Actor Sonu Sood wrote, "So finally it happened. Congratulations to every student."

So finally it happened.

Congratulations to every student. ???????? — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 14, 2021

Many of the light-hearted tweets on the announcement will leave you smiling.

#cbseboardexam2021

Board exam of class 10th

is cancelled .

10th student.. pic.twitter.com/lzGxr9blZ6 — ashfaq ???? (@unknown_devil05) April 14, 2021

Several others sympathised with Class 12 students who are still uncertain about their exams

#cbseboardexams2021

12th board exams postponed not cancelled



Students rn :- pic.twitter.com/M0MT2JfKhX — ????????????✰ (@_U_Bishh) April 14, 2021

#cbseboardexam2021 cancelled for class 10



Meanwhile 12th class : pic.twitter.com/X03b3KIfic — Feel Hapi official (@FeelHapi) April 14, 2021

Several Chief Ministers and political leaders had written to PM Modi seeking cancellation of Class 10 and 12 board exams, given the unprecedented rise in the COVID-19 cases in the country.