Twitter's Brief Action Against Kangana Ranaut For Now-Deleted Tandav Post

Kangana Ranaut in her post dared Twitter to ban her. (File)

Actor Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account was briefly switched to "read-only" mode after her controversial post on the web series "Tandav", which is facing a backlash over scenes that allegedly hurt Hindu sentiments.

In a now-deleted tweet on the makers of "Tandav", the actor had said that it was "time to take their heads off". She had posted the comment in response to the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting asking the makers of the series to explain allegations of insult to Hindu Gods in some scenes.

"Because even Lord Krishna forgave 99 mistakes of Sheshupala.... pehle Shanti phir Kranti (Silence must be followed by revolution).... time to take their heads off... Jai Shri Krishan...," Kangana Ranaut had tweeted.

This morning, her Twitter account was restricted for hours.

A Twitter spokesperson said the micro-blogging site had a policy against any account that violated its police on abusive behavior and engaged in targeted harassment.

"We take action on any account that violates the Twitter Rules. We welcome people to freely express themselves on our service, however as outlined in our Abusive Behaviour Policy, you may not engage in the targeted harassment of someone, or incite other people to do so," said Twitter.

"We prohibit content that wishes, hopes or expresses a desire for death, serious bodily harm against an individual or group of people and take enforcement action when we identify violations which could include placing an account in read-only mode."

By Wednesday evening, Ms Ranaut had regained rights to post on her account.

Some of her fans said on social media that she had been misunderstood, that "taking one's head off" was an idiom that really meant "to scold or berate someone severely".

Ms Ranaut in her post dared Twitter to ban her and said if they did, her "reloaded" version would reappear.

"Anti nationals are trending #SuspendKanganaRanaut .... please do, when they suspended Rangs I came and made their lives even more miserable,now if they suspend me will exit virtual world and in real world will show you real Kangana Ranaut- the mother of all fathers #babbarsherni," she tweeted.

Ms Ranaut has been outspoken on Twitter on a range of issues including actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death and the controversy over her remarks comparing Mumbai to PoK.