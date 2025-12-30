TV Smashed, Windows Broken: NCP Workers Vandalise Office After Ticket Snub

Upset about being denied a ticket for the upcoming civic polls, a worker from Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar-led NCP and his supporters vandalised the party's office in Nagpur.

Angry workers smashed television sets and windows of the NCP's office in the Ganesh Peth area after the party denied Avinash Pardikar a ticket to contest the upcoming Nagpur Municipal Corporation polls.

Speaking to reporters, NCP's city unit chief Anil Ahirkar said it was natural for party workers to get upset.

"More than 10 people were vying for one seat, but only one can get the ticket. We have tried to ensure justice for all," he said.

Elections to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra will be held on January 15, and the votes will be counted the next day. The deadline for filing nominations is Tuesday, while January 2 is the last date for withdrawal.

