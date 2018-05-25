Tuticorin Sterlite Protest Updates: Opposition Parties Call For Statewide Shutdown

CommentsThe protests demanding the closure of the copper plant over pollution concerns in Tuticorin have been going on for over three months, but violence first erupted on Tuesday with agitators fighting pitched battles with police, prompting it to open fire. As a mark of protest against the police firing on the protesters, the DMK and other opposition parties in Tamil Nadu have called for a dawn-to-dusk shutdown on Friday.
A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored CBI probe into deaths of protesters during the anti-Sterlite rally at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu. The plea, which is likely to come up for hearing during next week, was filed by lawyer G S Mani.