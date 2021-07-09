Turncoats Returning To Trinamool As They Couldn't Fit In: Bengal BJP Chief

Taking a swipe, Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh said Dilip Ghosh has "finally gained wisdom". File

BJP's Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh today said turncoats who had crossed over to his party from the Trinamool just before the assembly elections are now leaving as they couldn't fit in. His remark drew a retort from the ruling party in the state which said that he has "finally gained wisdom".

Mr Ghosh also stated that action might be taken against Rajib Banerjee and Sabyasachi Dutta, two former Trinamool leaders who crossed over to the BJP, in view of their remarks targeting the BJP leadership.

"The party (BJP) had pasted the bark of other trees on itself which is now coming off," he said.

New entrants in the BJP were finding it difficult to adjust to its rules and regulations, but old timers face no such problems, the party's state president claimed.

"We took in many people and gave them a chance, now it is up to them to decide what they do," Mr Ghosh said.

Asserting that the BJP leadership should have thought about the outcome of "undermining" other parties before the elections, Trinamool state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said it is good that the BJP state president has "gained wisdom, though delayed".

The Trinamool spokesperson also took a dig at Dilip Ghosh's call to Trinamool leaders to join the BJP for a breath of fresh air. "Dilip Ghosh may someday start feeling suffocated in his own party and seek oxygen."