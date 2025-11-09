Turkish Delegation Heads To Pakistan To Broker Peace Deal With Afghanistan

Turkey's foreign and defence ministers and intelligence chief plan to travel to Pakistan this week to discuss its stop-start talks with Afghanistan on a ceasefire in South Asia, President Tayyip Erdogan said.

According to an official readout of his comments on Sunday, after a return flight from Baku, where he met Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Erdogan said the tripartite visit aims to seal a permanent ceasefire and peace between the nations as soon as possible.

