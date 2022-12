Tunisha Sharma Death: Sheezan Khan Taken For Medical Examination

Tunisha was found dead on the sets of her ongoing TV show on Saturday.

The Waliv Police in Maharashtra on Thursday took actor Sheezan Khan, the accused in Tunisha Sharma's death case, for a general medical examination, said sources.

Sheezan's police custody was supposed to have on Wednesday. But, the police had not completed the interrogation and investigation with him, so they sought his remand to be extended.

The Police have recorded statements of nearly two dozen people in connection to the death of Tunisha Sharma, who allegedly died by suicide.

Tunisha was found dead on the sets of her ongoing TV show Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul on Saturday.

A day later, her ex-boyfriend and co-star from the show, Sheezan Khan was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide on December 25.

If reports are to be believed, Sheezan and Tunisha broke up 15 days before she died by suicide. Tunisha was also reportedly hospitalized after she suffered anxiety attacks a few months ago.

The actress suffered from depression and anxiety around 2018 as well.

To find out the reality of what transpired between Tunisha and Sheezan, during Tunisha's last moments, the Police started to scan through the WhatsApp chats between the two.

According to the police, they have recovered chats of around 250 to 300 pages from June to this December through which they are trying to know the real reason why the Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul stars decided to part ways.

The police also said that it was also trying to retrieve the deleted chats between Sheezan and his "secret girlfriend".

