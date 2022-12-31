'Upsetting To See...': Actor Alleges Media Trial Of Sheezan Khan

Television actor Falaq Naaz today questioned the media trial of actor Sheezan Khan, an accused in the death of his co-star and former partner Tunisha Sharma. In an Instagram post, the 'Sasural Simar Ka' actor sought to know whether he is being demeaned for his religion or any other reason.

Ms Naaz had earlier said that both families - of Tunisha and Sheezan - are victims so far.

"It breaks our heart how our silence has been understood as weakness. This is probably what they call 'Ghor Kaliyug'. Where's the research of some media portals before reporting things? Where's the common sense of the masses?" she questioned.

She sought to know whether those demeaning Sheezan are doing so out of "hate for a religion." "Or are you talking out of influence from previous events," she asked, in an apparent reference to the shocking murder case of Shraddha Walkar in Delhi.

"The journalism standards of a certain section of media have stooped so low that it only functions based on TRP. And YOU are their consumer. It's equally your responsibility to report news with unreliable sources. Don't be fooled," Ms Naaz continued to slam the media in her Instagram post.

However, she praised those, including in the media, who "are able to see through the false narratives."

"It's so upsetting to see these people relentlessly malign Sheezan this way. From making up stories, to dragging religion into the matter and random people claiming to be our acquaintances for their 15-minute fame," said Ms Naaz.

Ms Sharma was allegedly found hanging at TV serial set last week, a fortnight after her relationship with Sheezan Khan reportedly ended.