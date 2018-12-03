Tuhin Satarkar, First Indian To Scale Sahayadri Mountain Range In 12 Days

A climb like this has never been done and I was thrilled to do this, Tuhin Satarkar said.

Bouldering sensation Tuhin Satarkar pushed his limits as he scaled three routes in the treacherous Sahayadri mountain range in 12 days, from November 16 to 28, to become the first Indian to ever achieve the feat, it was announced today.

In this project the Pune-based climber set out to climb three peaks in the Sahayadri mountains on a 12-day camping trip.

It was a true test of endurance, speed and invention as he studied the rock faces, set the route, successfully executed the climbs, and moved on to the next destination all within the 12 days he set out to complete the project.

The climb took him to Dhodap, Jivdhan and Naneghat, three famous peaks which are known to have been ascended by Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his Marathi Malvas.

"The Sahayadri range has one of the most daunting mountains in Maharashtra. Being a Maharashtrian, I was excited to get an opportunity to pay tribute to Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his band of Marathi Malvas," the Red Bull athlete said.

"I would like to thank Red Bull for their continued support. It has been an exciting test for me- three climbs, across three forts and one ancient route in 12 days is definitely a challenge. A climb like this has never been done and I was thrilled to do this," he added.

The Red Bull athlete Tuhin is the finest of India's current generation of climbers. Inspired by his parents, who were both climbers, Tuhin took to the vertical sport at the age of eight and has been pushing boundaries ever since.