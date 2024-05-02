'Tughlaqi Order': Ex Delhi Women's Panel Chief On Firing Of 223 Employees

Former Delhi Women's commission chief Swati Maliwal today hit out the the Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena after he removed hundreds of employees from the commission. In a major crackdown, Mr Saxena removed 223 employees alleging that the appointments made by Ms Maliwal violated rules.

Soon after the order was issued, Ms Maliwal, now an Aam Aadmi Party MP, said that the women's commission was built from sweat and blood, but the L-G was trying to destroy the institution.

"LG sahab has issued a Tughlaqi order to remove all the contract staff of DCW. Today, the Women's Commission has a total staff of 90 out of which only 8 people have been provided by the government, the rest are on 3-month contracts," Ms Maliwal said in a post on X (formerly Twitter)

"If all the contract staff is removed, the Women's Commission will be locked. Why are these people doing this? This institution has been built with blood and sweat. Instead of giving it staff and protection, you are destroying it from its roots," she added.

Earlier today, the Lieutenant Governor's office issued an order to terminate 223 contractual employees of the Delhi Commission of Women as they had been hired without "following the due procedure".

The order cites the Delhi Commission for Women Act and says that the panel has a sanctioned strength of 40 employees and that 223 new posts were created without the approval of the Lieutenant Governor.

The order further said that even the employees engaged in the posts were not assigned any roles and responsibilities